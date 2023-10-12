Sister Wives: Meri Brown Was Missing Christine Brown’s Wedding And She Is Not Happy About It

Reality TV star Christine Brown, renowned for her role on the popular show Sister Wives, has walked down the aisle once again. The 51-year-old exchanged vows with her partner, David Woolley, aged 59, in a heartwarming ceremony set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Moab, Utah. However, as Christine prepared the guest list for her special day, she took a decisive approach in determining who would be in attendance.

Notably, Christine’s co-star and sister wife, Janelle, who shares the polygamous lifestyle, proudly attended the joyous event, representing the Sister Wives family. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for her other co-wives, Meri and Robyn, who were noticeably absent from the guest list. Additionally, Christine’s former husband and the central figure in the Sister Wives show, Kody Brown, was conspicuously missing from the celebration.

Meri, one of the prominent co-wives, was seen smiling and giggling in pictures shared on her friend’s Instagram Story, as she enjoyed a tractor ride through a cornfield. Some fans on Reddit were quick to notice Meri’s absence and were left speculating about whether her nonattendance was by choice or due to an oversight on the invitation list.

Fan Theories

One Redditor opened up a thread, questioning the circumstances surrounding Meri’s absence, especially after her brother’s passing on October 5th. The user asked the community whether they believed Meri had initially planned to attend the wedding or if there were underlying tensions between Christine, Janelle, and her. They expressed a quiet hope that someday, the three sister wives might reconcile and rebuild their friendship.

In response to the query, one fan speculated that Christine had chosen not to invite Meri to the wedding, citing a visible strain in their relationship, and that the two were unlikely to rekindle their closeness. Another fan empathetically noted that regardless of the reason, they felt sorrow for Meri, who had lost a family member and seemed to experience rejection within her chosen family.

More Questions Than Answers

While Christine’s nuptials were a celebratory occasion for her, it triggered more curiosity and discussion regarding the reactions of her ex-husband, Kody Brown. Viewers of the popular television show Sister Wives speculated that Kody, along with his remaining wife, Robyn, might harbor mixed emotions about the wedding.

One fan even remarked, “Hope Kody and Robyn are livid with jealousy,” suggesting that Kody’s reaction to the wedding could be far from enthusiastic. Another viewer shared a similar sentiment, hinting that Kody’s discomfort might stem from his preference for a shared misery among the family members or a desire to remain the center of attention.

Christine Brown, one of the leading figures on Sister Wives, has continued to engage viewers with her journey, including her decision to part ways from the polygamous family and her union with David Woolley. Her wedding served as a significant moment in her life, and while some of her closest confidantes missed the event, it underscored the complexities and dynamics of her relationship with her sister wives and ex-husband, adding an intriguing layer to the popular reality TV series.