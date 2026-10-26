Band Reveals Hiatus ‘to Focus on Family Life’

U.K. based country duo The Shires have announced that they are taking a break due to the pressures of touring and family life.

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“After a busy 13 years together and six albums’ worth of stories shared on stages all across the world, we’re going to be taking time away from The Shires,” the duo, Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle, said in an Instagram post on Oct. 23.

“With two young daughters at home, Crissie will be taking a well-deserved break to focus on family life and spend more time with her quickly-growing girls. It’s a bittersweet decision, one that Ben completely understands and supports as a parent himself.”

Despite their time apart, the pair assured their fans they would be “cheering each other on for whatever our next chapters hold. They didn’t rule out the possibility of reuniting in the future, saying “maybe one day we’ll be making music and touring again.”

But they made it clear that their November tour will be their last “for the foreseeable future.”

“We can’t wait to sing, dance and make some beautiful memories together on this tour, as we celebrate the amazing journey we’ve all been on together. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us, we’ll hold onto it forever. B&Cx.”

“Sending congratulations for everything you have achieved and all the best for what’s to come guys 🫶,” singer Shania Twain commented.

Rhodes welcomed twin daughters with her husband on Sept. 23, 2022. She has shared on social media some of the struggles of having young children as a touring musician.

In addition to performing with Rhodes, Earle is the host of The Country Show on BBC Radio 2. Following the group’s announcement, he shared his own post on Instagram.

“I completely respect and understand Crissie’s decision but truthfully it’s been a big adjustment for me and something I’ve been processing and working through,” he wrote. “That’s why I’ve found it a bit tough to show up on here recently.”

“I’m definitely turning a corner with it all though. I’m so, so, so excited to get started on The Country Show on Radio 2 and I’m also working on new music and exciting projects. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m going to carry it all with me into this upcoming tour and have the best time ever.”