Major Voice Actor Dies of Heart Issues: Eric Bauza Was 46

Eric Bauza, the voice actor behind iconic characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died. He was 46.

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His family made the announcement on his Instagram account on Oct. 26.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come,” the post reads.

After the announcement of his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report detailing his cause of death.

According to the report, Bauza died in his home. His main cause of death is listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Other significant conditions include sleep apnea and class 2 obesity.

His manner of death is considered natural.

“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world,” Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, and Bill Damaschke, president and chief creative officer at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation said in a joint statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters. He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life. In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.”

The Toronto native started his animation career as a character designer working with several studios, the outlet shared.

Most recently, Bauza voiced multiple characters in this year’s Coyote vs. Acme, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig and Road Runner.

“He is my V.O Family a Toronto Kid and was always a beautiful human being 💔 I am devastated,” actress Cree Summer commented on Instagram.

“I’m absolutely devastated. Eric was my first friend when I moved to LA in 2010. We shared a desk at a small animation studio, drawing and laughing constantly. I’ll never forget the day he left to pursue voice acting full-time, and watching him go on to become an absolute legend. The last thing I texted him was that he was “the voice of our generation.” I meant every word, and I’m so grateful I got to tell him. More than anything, I’ll remember his kindness, his humor, and the wonderful friend he was. Love you, buddy. You are, and always will be, 1 of 1,” director Adam Rosette commented.