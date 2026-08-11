Singer’s Wife Dies of Cancer

Lisa Koppel, wife of South African musician Danny Koppel, aka Danny K, has died.

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The singer’s mother, Pam Koppel, confirmed her death to News24. Lisa was the daughter of celebrity divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger. She started as a model before becoming a lawyer. The couple married in 2012 and went on to have three children.

Shortly after her death, Danny K posted about her death on Instagram.

“For the first time, I want to share the deeply private and courageous battle my beloved wife, Lisa Koppel (41), fought over the past three years,” he began.

“Lisa was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2023. From that moment, she fought with extraordinary strength and determination. Together with our family, we searched for hope in South Africa and around the world, pursuing every treatment and every opportunity available to us. Tragically, despite everything, we could not save her.”

Danny K and Lisa Koppel during the Celebrity Game Night SA launch held at Saint Restaurant on Oct. 22, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. (Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

He added that his wife “chose to keep her illness private. She never wanted pity, attention or sympathy. Above all, she wanted to protect our children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible. Even through the hardest moments, she remained gentle, humble and remarkably brave, inspiring everyone who walked this journey beside her.”

According to Koppel, the only reason the family is speaking out is to raise awareness. “Colorectal cancer screening was traditionally recommended from age 50, but the disease is increasingly affecting younger people. Today, international guidelines recommend routine screening from age 45 for people at average risk,” he wrote.

“Lisa hoped that one day she would use her experience to raise awareness of this disease and help others through early detection. She never got that opportunity. Our family will now carry that purpose forward in her name.”

Lisa Koppel’s sister, actress Justine Gundelfinger, also paid tribute with an Instagram post.

“My magical Princess Angel Lillie had the purest and kindest heart. She was stunning, delicate, gentle and soft like a petal, yet carried within her a strength beyond measure and the remarkable ability to endure even the greatest of storms,” Gundelfinger wrote.

Koppel “was very hardworking, caring, generous, altruistic and remarkably modest. She was utterly devoted to those she loved and had the incredible gift of making everyone around her feel valued and cared for.”

“On this Women’s Day, I mourn the devastating loss of my superhero, my super-warrior, supermodel, a supermom, super wife. a super daughter, a super grand child, a super friend and my super-sister, the ultimate heroic super-warrior woman.”