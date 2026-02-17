Singer-Songwriter Undergoes Surgery for Injury, Postpones Entire Tour

Singer-songwriter Matt Maeson injured his hand in the most hilarious way, causing him to postpone the entire tour.

On February 1, Matt Maeson announced to his followers that he had to cancel his shows in Glasgow and Dublin. He shared that he had really hurt his hand and needed surgery to “fix” it.

“Glasgow & Dublin – we have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s shows so I can get surgery to fix my hand,” he regrettably shared. “Please hold onto your tickets for now while we work on trying to reschedule. I will share updates as I’m able.”



“If there were any way possible to do these shows without doing further damage to my hand, I would do it. I am as disappointed as I know you are.”

The very next day, he shared an updated announcement which pushed the entire tour back. Although his hand was able to be casted and was “on the mend,” the time his hand needed to heal impeded the tour.

“There’s just no way to responsibly make it happen and let my and heal properly,” he wrote. “I’m truly devastated and I’m so sorry.”

The singer shared that he plans to reschedule all shows that have been postponed due to is injury. What he didn’t share until a little later, however, is how he hurt his hand to begin with.

Matt Maeson Injured His Hand After Hitting A Trash Can

That’s right. A whole tour postponed after striking a trash can a little too hard.

On February 6, Matt Meason uploaded a couple of photos and a video on Instagram. And in the video, you can see Matt Maeson jumping up and striking the trash can with quite a bit of force.

It clearly hurt him, and whatever damage he inflicted was bad enough to need surgery.

His fans have been very supportive during his injury and have thrown many jokes his way about the nature of the injury. Although they’re going to have to wait now for the tour, knowing how it was caused has likely lightened the disappointment.