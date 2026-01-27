Singer-Songwriter Dies of Lymphoma: RIP to Gabe Lopez

Singer-songwriter Gabe Lopez, who worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died.

In a statement posted on Lopez’s Instagram account, his mother, Connie Howard, confirmed that he passed away on Sunday.

His mother shared that the Emmy-nominated artist died after a “brief but intense battle with lymphoma.”

“We, the family, are heartbroken to lose our deeply loved Gabe and cannot imagine life without his joy and laughter, his generous love and sincere kindness,” Howard continued. “Gabe has so many wonderful people in his life.”

“This is a deeply felt loss for all of us, but Gabe would want everyone to cherish the good memories and hold him forever in our hearts,” she added.

According to IMDb, Lopez produced and wrote music for RuPaul’s Drag Race and appeared in several episodes of the flagship series and All Stars. Beyond the Drag Race franchise, including Queen of the Universe and the TV movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, he collaborated with pop star Belinda Carlisle. His extensive behind-the-scenes credits also include Monster High: The Movie, The Other Two, and the Las Culturistas Culture Awards broadcast.

Drag Race production company World of Wonder released a statement addressing the tragic loss.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabe Lopez,” the message began. “Gabe was a unique combination of musical brilliance, kindness, and sharp wit. His impact — through RuPaul’s Drag Race & beyond — is immeasurable.”

“We mourn a great talent and a greater friend. His melodies play on in all of us,” the post concluded.

Tributes Pour in for Gabe Lopez

After Lopez’s mother shared the news, tributes poured in from friends and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars who had collaborated with the musician.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” TV personality Paris Hilton wrote. “Sending love to everyone who knew and loved him. He wrote the @ParisAndPups theme song, and it was such a fun and special song to sing thanks to him. His music will live on.”

“Devastating to hear, sending so much love- he was a true gem,” added Drag Race UK vs. the World Season 1 winner, Blu Hydrangea.

“I am so devastated and heartbroken to write this,” Belinda Carlisle wrote in her own tribute on Instagram. “I can’t remember being in so much pain. My beautiful friend, creative collaborator and producer of my last two albums, and an incredible artist in his own right, Gabe Lopez, left his body last night.”

“I can’t think of a nicer or more kind-hearted person than he was; we had so much fun working together creating music for the past 12 years,” she continued. “I can’t imagine my life without him.

“Godspeed, Gabe – you were always an angel, now it’s time to soar with all of those above. I love you and will always hold you dear to me. AKAL”

“May his music live forever,” Carlisle concluded.

On Dec. 20, Lopez shared what would be his final post to Instagram, writing, “Family. Friends. Love. Hope. Keep steady the light. Keep steady the way.”