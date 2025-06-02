Singer-Songwriter Dies of Lung Cancer: İlhan Şeşen Was 76

Turkish singer-songwriter İlhan Şeşen has passed away.

The 76-year-old artist died on May 26 and had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to NTV.com.

Per the outlet, Şeşen’s family announced the sad news on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of my beloved husband, our dear father and grandfather, İlhan Şeşen. Our condolences to all who loved him,” the message read.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, Mehmet Ersoy, also paid tribute to the singer-songwriter.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of İlhan Şeşen, a distinguished figure in Turkish music and a masterful artist,” they wrote via NTV.com. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the entire arts community, and wish God’s mercy upon this great artist, who touched hearts with his art and left a lasting impression with his works.”

İlhan Şeşen Practiced as a Lawyer for a Decade Before Becoming a Singer-Songwriter

Şeşen contributed greatly to Turkish music with both his unique voice and his work as a composer. He is known for popular songs like “Sarılınca Sana,” “Ellerimde Çiçekler,” and “Neler Oluyor Biz,” which earned him a loyal fan base across the country.

Şeşen, born on June 18, 1948, in Manisa’s western province, earned a law degree. He dedicated a decade to practicing as an independent lawyer.

In 1983, he left his career in law and started the music group Grup Gündoğarken with his nephews Gökhan Şeşen and Burhan Şeşen. The band became widely popular and made a significant impact on the country’s culture.

Şeşen also dabbled in acting. He featured in several television series spanning from 2003 to 2012.

İlhan Şeşen was laid to rest at Karacaahmet Cemetery following funeral prayers held on May 28 at Şakirin Mosque.