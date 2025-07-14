singer-songwriter-dave-cousins-has-died.

Dave Cousins, the founding member and longtime frontman of the legendary English rock band Strawbs, has passed away. He was 85.

Videos by Suggest

The Strawbs’ website broke the sad news in a statement yesterday.

“It is with profound sadness that we have to announce the passing of David Joseph Cousins at the Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, peacefully following a long illness, today, Sunday 13 July 2025,” the band’s statement reads.

“We will all wish to celebrate the life of this incredible singer-songwriter, relation, colleague, and/or special friend at this time,” the band’s statement continued.

“We, therefore, ask you to enjoy listening to your favourite Cousins song as the sun goes down, in whatever part of the world you are, enjoying what he would refer to as a glass of vino collapse (wine)…”

Remembering Dave Cousins who sadly departed this life today.

The Strawbs – To be free https://t.co/OuS6h7ipUi via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/FCJOI0pqtI — Barry Lamb (@barrylambcom) July 13, 2025

“As more information becomes available, you will be informed on his and Strawbs’ Facebook pages and on Strawbsweb,” the band added.

“Meanwhile, we ask you to join in remembering a wonderful, talented man, whose life has touched us all.”

No cause of death was given.

The band also posted an in-depth obituary written by Edmund Burke, the Vice Chancellor of Bangor University.

Dave Cousins’ Prolific Music Career

Dave Cousins, born David Joseph Hindson on January 7, 1940, founded Strawbs, evolving from bluegrass to folk and progressive rock. The band collaborated with Sandy Denny on All Our Own Work in 1967. They also became the first UK group signed to A&M Records. They worked with producer Gus Dudgeon and Tony Visconti on their 1969 self-titled album.

Rick Wakeman joined Strawbs for the 1970 album Just A Collection Of Antiques And Curios. However, he left after the 1971 album From The Witchwood to join Yes. Strawbs are best known for their 1973 hit Part Of The Union. Meanwhile, the albums Grave New World (1972) and Hero And Heroine (1974) highlight their classic sound.

Dave Cousins of The Strawbs performed at Cardiff Castle, Wales, in August 1976, playing an Ovation 12-string acoustic guitar.(Photo by Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

Cousins also made an unexpected appearance on Def Leppard’s 1980 debut album, On Through The Night. His distinctive speaking voice is featured in the opening of the track “When the Walls Came Tumblin’ Down.“

In recent years, the band has toured with both acoustic and electric line-ups, featuring musicians like Adam and Oliver Wakeman, John Young, and Dave Bainbridge. They have also recorded albums for the Esoteric label, including The Ferryman’s Curse (2017), Settlement (2021), and The Magic Of It All (2023).

Cousins, who has dealt with health issues such as cancer surgery, stent replacements, and a knee replacement, stopped touring in 2021. Strawbs played their final show at Fairport Convention’s Cropredy Festival on August 11, 2023.

He is survived by his half sister and five children.