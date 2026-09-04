‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star and Singer-Songwriter Break Up

Dakota Johnson and singer-songwriter Role Model have ended their relationship.

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A source exclusively told PEOPLE that the couple split “a while ago,” ending a romance that lasted less than a year.

Johnson, 36, and Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, 29, first sparked romance rumors in December 2025. The pair kept their relationship relatively private, although they appeared together in public several times during the following months.

Dakota Johnson And Role Model Break Up After Less Than A Year Together

Johnson and Pillsbury first attracted attention after photographers spotted them spending time together in Los Angeles. They later fueled speculation about their relationship when they went out together on multiple occasions.

In January, Johnson and Pillsbury faced renewed dating speculation after they shared a dinner in Los Angeles. PEOPLE also reported that the two had spent time together over the holidays.

Their relationship appeared to grow more serious in the spring. In April, the pair attended outings together in Los Angeles and appeared affectionate. A source told PEOPLE at the time that their connection had developed beyond a casual fling.

Johnson also became involved in Pillsbury’s music. The actress contributed voice notes to his song “Love I You,” which appeared on his album Chuck Timely & the Hourglass. Pillsbury previously explained that he had initially resisted mixing his personal and professional lives but changed his mind after Johnson agreed to participate.

Despite their public appearances and collaboration, the pair did not publicly define their relationship in detail.

The split comes after Johnson ended her long-term, on-and-off relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017 and separated in June 2025 after years of speculation surrounding their relationship. PEOPLE later reported that Johnson had started dating again and felt happy following that breakup.

Johnson continues to work in film. Her recent projects include Materialists and Splitsville, while her upcoming work includes Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel. She also plans to make her feature directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue.

Pillsbury, who performs under the name Role Model, continues his music career and released Chuck Timely & the Hourglass in August.