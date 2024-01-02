singer-monica-appears-to-faint-during-houston-concert

Singer-songwriter Monica appeared to have a frightening moment at a Houston concert Saturday.

During the show, the “Boy is Mine” singer seemingly fainted, per footage obtained by TMZ. The footage begins with Monica singing “Angel of Mine” for the audience, the singer’s bright blonde hair clearly visible.

Later, someone appears unconscious at the side of the stage, a member of the crew carrying them out of the spotlight. This person sported bright blonde hair as well, sparking assumptions that it was Monica.

To add fuel to the rumor, many social media users took to Twitter to share first hand accounts of the incident.

“The Houston streets are talking!” user MobzWorld wrote. “They’re saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs. They say she came out late; 10:35 and people were walking out by 11:05..concert goers do say something seemed off.”

Monica Has Been Open About Health Struggles

Monica has yet to speak out regarding the alleged incident. However, she’s been open in the past about her health struggles.

At just 18 years old, the singer-songwriter suffered a mitral valve prolapse while on tour. It’s “a type of heart valve disease that affects the valve between the left heart chambers,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Monica opened up about the effects of this condition, which include fainting, in a 2016 interview with the Huffington Post.

She recalled an incident performing “Angel of Mine” for a Washington D.C. audience when she was 18. “Everything in front of me basically began to go from color to black-and-white, fading in and out,” she said. “I walked to the side of the stage to ask for help and collapsed into one of our staff people’s arms.”

At the time, Monica said she was working hard to improve her health for her 3 children. “I’m really trying to be here for them,” she said. “I don’t want them taking care of me when I’m in my 60s because I didn’t take care of myself.”