singer-lorde-horrifies-fans-with-nasty-black-eye-in-new-photos

Fans are concerned after singer Lorde shared a series of new photos debuting a mysterious black eye.

The “Royals” singer took to Instagram on Monday morning to post several images of the gruesome black eye but with no explanation. Along with the carousel of photos, she seems to have erased everything else from her account.

Lorde Instagram

The first few images show a seemingly unfazed Lorde exposing the black eye from different angles. There is also a shot of a disc reading “Prohealth Advanced Imaging”, which may be proof of an actual injury.

The last photo in the series displays a black baseball hat that reads, “Do you have the stones?”, leading to more confusion about the post.

Fans are having mixed reactions to the series of photos, ranging from concern to speculation. One fan wrote, “who did this, I’ll get them.” Another jokingly commented, “Someone got punched for the love club” referencing one of her hit songs.

Along with all of the concern, some fans seem to be convinced that this is the singers’ way of teasing a new album. One user wrote, “she’s hinting that she has a ‘hit’ coming.” Another comment reads, “did the album drop on you queen?”

Lorde has not released anything since her album “Solar Power” back in 2021. According to US Weekly, though, the singer may have been hinting at a new release over the summer. The “Supercut” singer posted a short clip to Instagram nodding to what may have been her own music. The caption read, “Will be back in touch.”