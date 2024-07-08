Singer James Morrison’s Partner’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Gill Catchpole, the longtime partner of British singer-songwriter James Morrison, has been revealed.

Five months ago, 45-year-old Catchpole was discovered dead in her Whitminster, Gloucestershire home. Coroner Roland Wooderson concluded it was a suicide.

The verdict was delivered at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court on Thursday, June 20, per the BBC.

“It is quite clear to me that, sadly, Gill was in a difficult place mentally,” the coroner explained, per The Guardian. “It is entirely clear to me that the contents of those notes indicate that Gill unfortunately was in a very difficult place at the time of her death.”

“Having reviewed the evidence I have, it seems to me sadly that the appropriate conclusion on the balance of probabilities I will record a conclusion of suicide.”

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant David Kania, who led the investigation into Catchpole’s death, agreed. He found no evidence of a disturbance or third-party involvement.

Kania also informed the court that on the morning of January 5, Catchpole was discovered by Morrison.

James Morrison Tragically Discovered His Ex-Partner’s Body

A friend visited her home and discovered a handwritten note on the door. The note read, “Don’t come in, call the police.”

He sought help from the neighboring property where Morrison lived. Using keys, Morrison gained entry and tragically found his former partner’s body.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where Catchpole was pronounced dead.

“Upon entering the living room, I saw a series of handwritten notes on the lounge table. [They] were addressed to the deceased’s ex-partner, family, and friends,” Kania recalled.

Kania continued, “it has been relayed to me that close friends and family had indicated that Gill had been suffering with her mental health. [This was] for the last year or so and since the split from her ex-partner.”

“It is likely that this had a further negative detrimental impact on her mental health. [This likely] culminated in her taking actions which led to her untimely death.”

In a statement, Dr. Emma Basker, a general practitioner, reported that Catchpole had experienced “recurring mental ill-health”. These mental health conditions included anxiety and PTSD.

Catchpole had also received medication, counseling, and psychological therapy. The court also learned that Catchpole had been suffering from kidney disease since 2008 and had undergone a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, the toxicology reports also revealed an alcohol concentration of 190mg per 100ml of blood. However, the toxicologist could not ascertain whether it had influenced Catchpole’s state of mind at the time of her passing.