hbo-show-to-recast-important-role-ahead-of-new-season

A highly anticipated HBO show is already having a major cast shakeup before the first episode even airs.

Videos by Suggest

Child actress Gracie Cochrane, who portrays Ginny Weasley in HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will not return for the show’s second season. Cochrane and her family revealed the news via Deadline as production on Season 1, set to premiere this December, is coming to a close.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” Cochrane’s family explained in a statement.

However, they pointed out that Gracie had only positive things to say about her time at J.K. Rowling’s world with costars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

“Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful. She is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO’s ‘HARRY POTTER’ will be recasting the actress who plays Ginny Weasley for Season 2



Gracie Cochrane will be stepping away from the role after the first season “due to unforeseen circumstances” pic.twitter.com/OtHuSY4NDx — ScreenTime (@screentime) May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the network showed its support for the young actress.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show,” HBO added in a statement. “We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

Cochrane’s Character Takes on a Much Bigger Role in the Next Season of HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Show

The adaptation of Rowling’s hugely popular book series was officially renewed for a second season earlier this month. Production is expected to begin in the fall. Since Cochrane’s character, Ginny, takes on a larger role in the second installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the hunt for a new actor is surely underway.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set to hit HBO on Christmas Day 2026. The series is executive produced by a team including showrunner Francesca Gardiner, director Mark Mylod, and J.K. Rowling herself. It will air on HBO and stream exclusively on HBO Max.