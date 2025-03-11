Singer Found Dead at His House: Police Investigating Cause of Wheesung’s Death

Korean singer Choi Whee-sung, also known as Wheesung or Realslow, was discovered dead on Monday, Mar. 10, inside his Seoul home. He was 43 years old.

According to Korea JoonAng Daily, the Korean R&B and ballad singer was found in a state of cardiac arrest at approximately 6:39 p.m. He was in his apartment, located in the Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.

Law enforcement believes the cause of death is possibly suicide or overdose. It was also reported that “it seemed like a significant amount of time” since his death.

“There is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play,” local police stated. “We are looking into details, such as whether he left a note.”

Wheesung Is Best Known For His Songs ‘Insomnia’ and ‘Heartsore Story’

Born in February 1982, Wheesung made his solo debut in 2002 with his album “Like a Movie.” He is best known for his singles “Insomnia” and “Heartsore Story.”

However, the singer had some struggles over the years. In 2021, he was given a two-year suspension for the illegal abuse of Propofol, which is an intravenous anesthetic medication used to induce and maintain general anesthesia and sedation. He was found guilty of spending thousands on the medication from September to November 2019.

He was previously discovered unconscious in March and April 2020 after overusing another medication, Etomidate. This is a sleep-inducing drug that is notably similar to Propofol.

Despite his struggles, he continued with his music career. He was set to perform in a joined concert alongside ballad singer KCM on Saturday, Mar. 15, in Daegu. He shared his excitement for the upcoming show by writing on social media, “Diet over. See you on March 15.”