singer-dave-loggins-dies-at-76

Dave Loggins, a famous country singer, died on July 10th at the age of 76.

Loggins was a Grammy-nominated Hall of Fame singer and songwriter. One of his best-known songs is ‘Please Come To Boston.’

According to his obituary in The Tennessean, “Loggins, born in Shady Valley, TN, started life as a small town boy in Bristol, TN, and later moved to Nashville to become one of our most prolific songwriters. Loggins crafted five decades worth of hit songs for a long list of artists, such as Three Dog Night, Joan Baez Don Williams, Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Wynonna Judd, Alabama, Lee Greenwood, Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker, Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers, and Willie Nelson, to name a few.

“Dave has had an amazingly successful career in music,” the outlet added.

The cause of Loggin’s death was not yet revealed, but according to TMZ, he was in hospice when he passed.

“Loggins holds the record for being the only unsigned artist to ever win a CMA award for his performance with Anne Murray in 1986 for their duet, ‘Nobody Loves Me Like You Do,'” The Tennessean reported. “Dave also penned the song ‘Augusta,’ which is the longest-running sports theme in history, for the Augusta Masters Golf Tournament.”

On X, many fans expressed their condolences.

“Wow, I’m shocked and saddened by the news,” one person wrote. “Dave Loggins was a talented guy who left his mark on music and golf. ‘Please Come to Boston’ is still a beloved song today, and the Masters theme is iconic.”

Another added, “RIP Dave Loggins – fantastic longtime, award-winning songwriter and native of nearby Shady Valley, TN. “Please Come To Boston” will always be one of my all-time faves.”

Loggins is survived by his three sons, Quinn Loggins, Kyle Loggins, and Dylan Loggins, and his grandson, Braxton Loggins. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.