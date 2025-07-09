Singer Cancels All Concerts, Citing His ‘Issues’

Irish singer Garron Noone announced earlier this month he was canceling all of his 2025 concerts due to his ongoing “issues.”

In a post on Instagram, Noone revealed more details about his decision to cancel his concerts. “After a lot of thought, I’m very sad to have to make the difficult decision to reschedule all of his gigs for this year,” he revealed. “It was not an easy decision to make.”

The singer pointed out many followers were aware of the “issues” he had dealt with in the past.. “Unfortunately, over the last few months, I have been dealing with a lot of these issues again,” he continued. “It has gotten to a point where I really need to put all of my energy into getting back on track.”

Although he is disappointed about canceling the concerts, the singer said he hopes to see his fans once he has resolved his issues. The 2025 shows have all been rescheduled for next year.

“All tickets remain valid for each rescheduled show,” he shared. “If you would prefer a refund, please contact your ticket provider.”

Noone apologized once again to those who were planning to see him at the canceled concerts. He then thanked everyone for all of their support over the past couple of years. “My break from making videos will also likely be a bit longer than I had first hoped,” he disclosed. “But I look forward to chatting to you all again soon.”

He went on to add, “Until I see ye again, Stay Delicious.”

The Singer Canceled the Concerts After Speaking About His Agorophobia Issues

Before announcing the cancellation of his concerts, Noone revealed he experienced struggles with his mental health while battling agorophobia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, agorophobia is a type of anxiety disorder that involves fearing and avoiding places or situations that might cause panic. It also causes feelings of being trapped, helpless, or embarrassed. The disorder is said to be a result of having a hard time feeling safe in any public space.

“I started having panic attacks when I was 16,” he said earlier this year. “One of my friends died, that started it, eventually they got worse, and I couldn’t leave the house without a panic attack. I spent five years housebound.”

Noone said he eventually was able to get a job at a phone shop. However, he would struggle with his panic attack and wouldn’t do any socializing.

“For many years, I felt my life wouldn’t go anywhere,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have a life that was going to be worth living, I felt pretty hopeless.”