Singer From Classic Rock Band Boston Dead at 60: RIP to Tommy DeCarlo

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of classic rock band Boston, has passed away following a cancer battle. He was 60 years old.

In a statement on his personal account, DeCarlo’s family confirmed the news. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026,” the statement reads. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.

DeCarlo’s loved ones further shared, “During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends. andfans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.”

Born in April 1965, DeCarlo began his music career in the mid-1980s. He had been a fan of Boston since he was a child.

DeCarlo sang the songs to honor Boston’s original lead singer, Brad Delp, who died by suicide in March 2007. He decided to share his covers online and was contacted by Boston founding member Tom Scholz.

After being contacted by Scholz, DeCarlo joined the band and performed with the group from 2007 until his death.

Along with Boston, DeCarlo founded the band DECARLO with his son Tommy.

DeCarlo’s Cancer Recovery GoFundMe Continues to Raise Funds

During his cancer battle, a GoFundMe was launched to help DeCarlo with the cost of treatment.

Tommy had launched the fundraiser, revealing that his father had suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy.

“During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs,” Tommy shared. “He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment.

However, there was an issue. “Before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed,” Tommy revealed. “And was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th.”

Following the hospitalization, DeCarlo completed acute inpatient therapy. He was back on track with his treatment.

“Physical therapy wasn’t easy, but our Dad was strong, determined, and a true fighter,” his family shared on Instagram. “He’s made incredible strides, fueled by visits from family and loved ones, and by seeing the overwhelming prayers and well wishes from all of you.”

They further shared, “Treatments to target the remaining cells in his brain will begin next week, so there is still a long road ahead. In one of our Dad’s songs, he wrote, ‘Keep the father, and you’ll be on your way to a better day.'”

Nearly $59,000 has been donated through the GoFundMe.