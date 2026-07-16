Major ‘Ozark’ Star Separates From Spouse

An Ozark star and their rocker spouse have reportedly separated after more than six years of marriage.

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Indeed, Julia Garner and the Foster the People frontman Mark Foster have called it quits, PEOPLE reports, citing a source.

The couple married in December 2019, having first met at the Sundance Film Festival. Although they crossed paths in 2013, they didn’t start dating until years later, after reconnecting on Instagram.

Foster proposed to Garner during a trip to Montana in 2019, reading her a poem he had written especially for her, as Garner later shared with Vogue.

“He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him,” Garner gushed to the outlet at the time.

The couple kept it intimate with a City Hall ceremony… a nod to where Garner’s parents tied the knot 40 years prior. Foster, never one to miss a romantic moment, sealed the deal with an original song, “Lovers in a Stream,” for their first dance.

“It was a surprise,” Garner boasted to Vogue. “Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had.”

No word on whether Foster penned a breakup anthem in honor of their split.

Julia Garner Thanked Her Estranged Spouse During Her 2023 ‘Ozark’ Emmy Win: ‘I Love You’

Foster was also there to cheer Garner on during her biggest career moments… back when things were still going swimmingly. After winning her first Emmy for Ozark in 2019, Garner gushed about Foster in her acceptance speech, calling him “the love of my life.”

‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner and her estranged spouse, Mark Foster, in 2023. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Fast forward to the 2023 Golden Globes, where Garner took home the trophy for Ozark and once again gave Foster a shoutout from the stage.

“I want to say thank you to my team who has been with me for years, my husband, Mark, I love you,” she claimed from the stage.

Sadly, it seems those words of love didn’t make the final cut… much like their marriage.