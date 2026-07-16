Young Musician Dies While Cliff Jumping: Evan Marsch Was 17

Young musician Evan Marsch has passed away from the injuries he sustained in a cliff-jumping accident. He was 17 years old.

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According to local media outlet WSMV, Marsch’s cliff-jumping accident occurred at a Bellevue quarry. The Metro Nashville Police have opened an investigation into the young musician’s shocking death.

Law enforcement officials stated that Marsch was with three other teens during the cliff-jumping trip. Although the other teens surfaced after their jumps, he didn’t. He died on July 12.

According to a GoFundMe that was established to honor Marsch, the teen was known for his love of music and “deep compassion” for others.

“When a friend’s parent was going through cancer treatment, Evan shaved his head in solidarity, showing just how much he cared for those around him,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “His kindness touched so many lives, and his absence is felt deeply by everyone who knew him.”

The GoFundMe organizers also revealed, “Evan’s family is breaking under the weight of this unnatural event, their sense of right in the world torn apart. They are facing a situation that no parent should ever have to endure—fearing they won’t be able to bring their child home after such a traumatic loss.”

It was further noted that Marsch’s body is still at the medical examiner’s office and his family is unable to bring him home until they cover the cost for funeral arrangements.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $19,300 from nearly 140 donations.

A Metro Councilmember Speaks Out About the Tragedy

Metro Councilmember Jason Spain said he learned of the fatality from Metro Police over the weekend. He noted that both investigators and the property’s new owners, who had closed on the site days before the accident, had been in contact with him.

“I’ve been in contact with them,” he said about the new property owners. “To make sure they’re taking every possible precaution to make sure it’s secure.”

The new owners are now planning to add fencing beyond the no-trespassing signs already posted on the property. “Hopefully, having people out here on a regular basis will help cut down on folks being back here unsupervised in a dangerous situation.”

The Metro Councilmember also described the terrain around the quarry, warning others to stay clear of the area.

“The terrain around the quarry is not safe. They don’t know how deep the water is and what’s underneath that water,” he continued. “And, of course, with no one back here, it’s not an easy place to get to if something goes wrong.”

Spain pointed out that the property was rezoned in 2024. Approximately 90 homes are expected to be built around the quarry.

“Hopefully by next summer, it’ll be open to the public for everyone to enjoy safely,” he noted.

Spain went on to warn the public, especially those with children, to stay clear of the quarry following the tragedy. “Just please respect the no trespassing signs and the fencing,” he added. “Something like this is a terrible reminder of what can go wrong when folks are back here unsupervised.”