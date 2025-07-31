‘Embarrassing’: Singer From ABC Reality Show Refunds Tickets After ‘Disaster’ Concert

A former singer of the ABC reality music show American Idol is refunding tickets to fans following what he calls a “disaster” concert.

Cameron Whitcomb, who was a contestant on American Idol for season 20, announced last weekend that he was unable to perform his second British Columbia show at Revelry Food + Music Hub. He revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that the cancellation was due to “issues” at the venue that complicated his first performance.

“The venue’s technical issues and production issues were rampant all day,” Whitcomb explained, per American Songwriter. “I raised these issues with my team early in the day, and we all worked throughout the day to keep the show for you. For as hard as we tried, unfortunately, The Revelry’s issues were too great and couldn’t be overcome.”

He then noted, “Last night’s show was embarrassing, and I refuse to give my fans a product that doesn’t meet my standards. I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I promise to come back to Kelowna and perform for you in a situation that works for all of us.”

“I apologize sincerely, and I really hope the revelry can fix this,” Whitcomb added.

Those with tickets for the event can receive a refund at the point of purchase.

Whitcomb is heading to Saskatoon and Winnipeg this weekend before heading to the U.S. for his Minneapolis and Milwaukee shows. All four performances are sold out.

The Singer Previously Opened Up About Participating in the ABC Reality Show

During an interview with Ones to Watch, Whitcomb opened up about being a contestant on American Idol. The singer made it as far as the top 20 on the ABC reality TV show before he was voted off.

“As soon as I got home. As soon as I got off the flight. I sat around for a week and was like, ‘Oh f—… I’m NOT famous. Oh s—… I don’t have any money. Oh, f—, I don’t have any contacts in Canada, and I have no idea what I’m doing. I don’t know how to play guitar, I don’t know how to write songs, I have absolutely no clue.”

Following his American Idol departure, Whitcomb decided to learn how to play guitar. He then booked shows at weddings and birthday parties.

“I’d go… And it was a f—in nightmare at the start,” he admitted. “I think what Idol did for me was show me that there was more to my life than digging holes.”

Whitcomb also pointed out, “It’s a cool show, but unless you run with it and put in the work, it’s a nothing thing. Everything is after the fact.”

The singer further stated that he was grateful for the opportunity to appear on the ABC reality TV show. “If it wasn’t for the show, I would have never pursued this as a career by any means,” he added. “The fact that I’m able to do this is extremely special.”