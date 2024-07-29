Simone Biles’ Mom Slams Snoop Dogg for Blowing Off Photo Opp in 2010



Going public about her one big grudge, Simone Biles’ mom slammed Snoop Dogg for refusing to do a photo op more than a decade ago.

While speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Nellie Biles threw some shade at Snoop while he was a torchbearer for the big event.

Simeone Biles’ mom revealed how she and the star gymnast were in New York City for a trip in 2010 and asked Snoop Dogg for a photo. She claimed that the famous rapper blew them off.

“I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010,” Nellie said. “And you said — ’cause we asked for a picture — two minutes. One, two, and you were gone.”

She added, “I will never forget.”

However, the duo were able to laugh off the awkward incident.

Simone Biles Misses 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

After calling out Snoop Dogg for the photo op incident, Simone Biles’ mom revealed why the famous gymnast wasn’t present during the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

“The first [gymnastics] competition is Sunday,” Nellie explained. “Which is the women’s qualifier and, of course, she needs to rest up before that competition.”

Simone Biles’ mom also shared that the three-time Olympian is “feeling really good.”

“I spoke to her this morning and she’s doing great,” Nellie shared. “She’s just in a really good place.”

Along with the Biles family, Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens, is also in Paris to support her. The NFL player was granted permission by his team, the Chicago Bears, to take a leave of absence to go watch Simone at this year’s games.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Chicago Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus said. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens has excused absences July 29-Aug. 3 and is expected back at practice on Aug. 4.

However, while competing on Sunday, July 28, Simone Biles was seen limping on her left leg. She said she had an issue with her calf. Thankfully, U.S. gymnastics coach Cecile Landi stated only that Biles’ injury was minor. Landi then pointed out that the injury had been bothering Biles for a couple of weeks and there was no discussion of sidelining the seven-time Olympic medalist.