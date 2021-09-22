Simone Biles Impresses Famous Friends With Barefoot Side Split

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been showing her Instagram followers just how naturally sitting in the side splits comes to her. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar, making major Tokyo Olympics headlines for bowing out as she prioritized her mental health, is fresh from impressing her 7 million fans with a flexible show-off to promote a tour giveaway, and it wasn’t just the general public whose eye she caught.

Biles, who has since made more serious headlines as she offered an emotional testimony at a U.S. Senate hearing into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal, kept it light, promotional, and very flexible.

Simone Biles Stuns In Flexible Side Split

The post also gave a nod to the Athleta sportswear brand Biles now fronts, this coming after she ditched king-pin Nike for a more feminine-focused company.

Seemingly comfortable in her oversplits and shot inside a gym, the Ohio native showed off both her muscles and her rubber-band flexibility as she sat in rust-colored and cropped leggings, also wearing a loose white hoodie. The barefoot snap showed the 32-time World and Olympic medalist gazing ahead, with the caption announcing a “Giveaway.”

See The Photo Below

Simone Biles told her followers that “to celebrate the @goldoveramerica tour kick-off, I’m partnering with @athleta to give away tickets for you and your bestie to see me and my girls perform! Can’t wait to see y’all there!” The standard list of giveaway instructions also seen from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie was then outlined, with Biles re-affirming her status as an Athleta partner.

While promotional posts – especially giveaways – can go downhill on celebrity Instagram accounts, this one did not sink. Biles clocked herself over 400,000 likes for the post, even gaining celebrity likes. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin was quick to send the thumbs-up – joining her were Chloe Bailey and Lily Collins.

Hitting The Road On Tour!

Three days later, and following her stunning Met Gala look, Biles updated from the road and with a giant smile as she told fans:

“& I’m off for 2 months 🤍 I can’t believe I get to have my own tour. Seriously a dream come true✨ Can’t wait to see all of the girls, meet all of the fans & explore all of the cities! GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR, I’m coming for ya.”

Possibly set to miss Biles sorely as she travels is NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens. “My whole heart,” Biles captioned a September 7 photo of the 2020-commenced couple.