Simon Cowell Cancels ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Taping Following Liam Payne’s Death

Following the news that One Direction’s Liam Payne unexpectedly passed away after falling from an Argentina hotel balcony, Simon Cowell has canceled Britain’s Got Talent taping.

According to E! News, the Britain’s Got Talent production was put on hold as it was filming auditions in Blackpool, England.

In a statement, Applause store, which organized tickets for filming, shared, “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool.”

Liam Payne first became a music sensation when he appeared on Simon Cowell’s The X-Factor. While on the show, he was selected to team up with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. All of whom would be bandmates in One Direction. The popular boyband went on to become a huge success. Their most popular songs were “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life.”

Cowell also mentored the group and even signed them to his entertainment company Syco.

Unfortunately, One Direction parted ways in an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to pursue solo projects.

Although Simon Cowell has yet to make an official statement about Liam Payne’s death, the X-Factor paid tribute.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” the tribute reads on Instagram. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Liam Payne had been on vacation in Buenos Aires when he died. He was 31 years old.

Liam Payne’s Preliminary Autopsy Revealed He Was In ‘State of Semi or Total Unconsciousness’

Us Weekly confirmed the preliminary autopsy revealed that Liam Payne was in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

“No injuries were observed that would suggest the involvement of third parties,” the preliminary autopsy reads. The singer died at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Oct. 16.

“The prosecutor’s office indicated that, based on the position in which the body was found and the injuries from the fall,” it then continued. “It is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti also issued a statement. “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him,” Crescenti said. “But his injuries were incompatible with life. Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”