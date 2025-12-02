‘American Sniper’ and ‘G.I. Joe’ Actress Reveals Pregnancy

A veteran actress just proved that maternity fashion can be both glamorous and bold, rocking the red carpet in a stunning, see-through dress that put her baby bump center stage.

Sienna Miller stole the spotlight at the 2025 Fashion Awards, debuting her baby bump in true style at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The 43-year-old American Sniper star sported a see-through white dress paired with white shorts, flaunting that maternity fashion can be anything but boring.

Sienna Miller attends The Fashion Awards 2025, presented by Pandora, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 1. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

With her hair in loose waves and bold earrings to match, Sienna showed us all how to walk the red carpet—bump and all—with flair.

This is Miller’s third child. The G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra actress welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Oli Green in late 2023 and also has a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her ex, Tom Sturridge.

Sienna Miller Pushed Back Against ‘Misogynistic’ Buzz Concerning Her Much Younger Partner

In the past, Miller has taken aim at the “judgment” around having a baby in her 40s, as well as the “misogynistic” buzz about the age gap with Green, who is 28.

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” Miller lectured on the Vogue podcast back in 2023.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 – and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ – it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” the Layer Cake actress added. “But it’s absurd.”

“I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided, and it’s so sad,” Miller insisted.