Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Are Being Taken to Court — Here’s Why

There’s probably a few tears in the beers of country stars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean after being dragged into court after the sudden closure of their Nashville restaurant.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Nashville Business Journal, real estate company Village 21 Investment Partners is suing Bryan, Aldean, and MLB player Adam LaRoche, who jointly owned E3 Chophouse at 1628 21st Avenue South in Nashville. GBT Realty Corporation originally filed the lawsuit in Nashville’s Davidson County General Session Court.

The self-described “high-end, service-driven, fine dining chophouse” has an original location operating in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, that’s owned by LaRoche and his family. According to the restaurant’s website, Aldean and Bryan had “talked for years” about opening their own location in Nashville, an idea that came to fruition in the latter part of 2019.

However, in February, the Nashville location abruptly closed.

“We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next,” a message from the restaurant, shared on their website, read at the time. “Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location.”

Nashville Business Journal reports that court documents show GBT sent default notices to the Chophouse in February and March. After the restaurant failed to pay rent, reopen, or vacate the property, GBT sent a lease termination notice on March 19.

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean May Reportedly Be on the Hook for Over a Million Dollars in Damages

Over the next few months, a series of legal actions led to the restaurant vacating the property and returning the keys in May. A court ruled in favor of the realty company, awarding $1.427 million in damages. The steakhouse’s legal team has since filed an appeal.

The newest filing adds Aldean and Bryan to the suit, seeking damages for past and future rent. It also includes costs related to the restaurant’s failure to vacate the property, which prevented a new tenant from moving in.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Adam LaRoche attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Village 21 claims the sudden closure defaulted on the lease agreement and is seeking to add a claim for breach of the lease guaranty.

“The Guarantors [Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche] guaranteed the performance of Tenant’s obligations under the Lease, including the payment of rent, and agreed to pay the damages, liabilities, and costs, including attorneys’ fees, provided under the Lease resulting from Tenant’s default,” the amended complaint reads.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the E3 Chophouse owners told the Nashville Business Journal that “none of the partners had any prior knowledge of this complaint” and that “a resolution for this is already being worked towards.”

While the restaurant’s social media claims they’re just “hitting pause,” the lawsuit and vacated property suggest this pause might be more of a permanent stop. It looks like fans of swanky dining will have to find another Nashville haunt to get their steak fix.