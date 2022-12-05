To Fold Or To Hang? This Is The Best Way To Store Your Sweaters

As winter approaches, it’s time to don our cozy sweaters, cardigans, and turtlenecks. And when we’re not wearing our favorite knitwear on repeat, they need a proper home.

Storing sweaters doesn’t sound complicated, but it caused a heated debate among our editors when discussing this post. We were split on folding versus hanging, but many clothing enthusiasts swear that folding your sweaters is better for their longevity than hanging.

Have you ever bought the perfect sweater that looked amazing when you tried it on, but over time it started to look frumpy and misshapen? That’s much more likely to happen if the sweater was stored on a hanger. Over time, gravity takes its toll. Heavy sweaters made of wool or cashmere are especially vulnerable to stretching out in the shoulders (a phenomenon known as “shoulder boobs,” no thank you) and appearing bottom-heavy.

No one wants any of that, so folding is the way to go. Don’t have enough shelving space to accommodate all those sweaters? Worry not, you can fold your sweaters and then place them over a hanger without causing damage.

How To Fold Your Sweater

When folding a cardigan, first button it up. Lay it down with the back facing up and smooth out any wrinkles. Then fold both sleeves across the back. Fold the right side of the sweater inward towards the middle, then bring the left side to meet it at the center. Finally, fold the bottom half of the sweater upward so that it is folded in half. Either place the folded sweater on a shelf or slide it onto a hanger as you would a pair of jeans.

This method should keep your sweaters organized and (literally) in good shape for longer. We also have a few more helpful tips if you’re looking to reorganize your whole closet soon.

One possible exception to the rule is lightweight summer sweaters made of featherweight cotton or other fabric. Those might withstand a hanger without becoming too stretched out. But when it comes to heavier sweaters, always fold.

