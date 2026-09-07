Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Collapses on Stage

A beloved singer is on the mend after a scary incident during his Saturday concert.

Videos by Suggest

Ray LaMontagne, age 53, was performing at the iconic Ryman Auditorium this past weekend when he collapsed on-stage. The “You Are the Best Thing” singer was 15 songs into his show, which typically includes 20 numbers.

As he performed his cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” the Grammy winner fell to the floor, with concert production members immediately offering aid.

Organizers instantly ended the show as fans reacted with worry and shock.

“Ray LaMontagne just collapsed on stage at the Ryman,” one attendee wrote on X. “Show is over. Praying for Ray.”

A second attendee posted, “So, was at the Ryman tonight. Ray LaMontagne collapsed on stage. Show is over. Thoughts are with Ray.”

Fans will be relieved to hear that LaMontagne recovered quickly following medical treatment. A statement posted on the “I Was Born to Love You” singer’s Instagram profile said that he had suffered “heat-related dehydration.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” the statement read. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding. He is looking forward to being onstage in Louisville tomorrow night.”

LaMontagne did return to the stage in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Louisville Palace Theatre on Sunday night. He rebounded and performed his full show as intended, according to Setlist.fm users who attended the show.