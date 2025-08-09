Shocking Reveal In Disney World Beatdown As Victim Revealed As Alleged Attacker’s Mother

Back in October 2024, Matthew Edward Cameron, a 22-year-old man, was arrested at the Magic Kingdom for allegedly beating a woman in the face. While the charges were dropped, recently obtained documents reveal that the victim was Cameron’s mother.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place on October 19, 2024. Cameron was arrested at 9:40 p.m. after he allegedly punched a woman in the face, following an argument. Footage obtained by the outlet shows the aftermath of the alleged beatdown, where two men are shown holding Cameron on the ground.

At the time, Cameron, a Massachusetts man, was charged with domestic battery. However, the charges were dropped on January 14, with reasons unknown.

However, a police incident report obtained by the Daily Mail identified the alleged victim as Diane Marie Cameron. She is Matthew’s 56-year-old mother, who was allegedly struck by her son during an argument.

“Diane said Matthew suddenly became upset with her and pushed the left side of her face away from him,” an Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy wrote in the document. “He then punched her in the left side of her face, knocking her to the ground and giving her a bloody nose.”

Reportedly, Matthew and Diane Cameron were at Disney World on vacation, accompanied by Sarah, Matthew’s sister.

When the alleged beating occurred, two men acted immediately after witnessing what had transpired. Michael Williams tackled Cameron, and Matthew Remark assisted Williams by restraining the alleged assailant.

Alleged Admission, Schizophrenia

After his arrest, Matthew Edward Cameron allegedly admitted to the assault, saying he was “frustrated” at the time.

“Matthew advised he punched Diane when he became frustrated after having an argument with her,” the report added. “Matthew advised he was not thinking when he punched Diane and simply did it out of frustration.”

Diane, however, shed light on what might have led to the alleged assault. As per the report, she revealed her son suffers from “severe schizophrenia” and experienced “severe hallucinations.” This has led to several past alleged instances in which Cameron has punched his mother, as per the report.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.