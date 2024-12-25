Shocking New Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Story Involving Hotels Surfaces

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued over claims he directed an employee to book hotel rooms for “Wild King Nights,” reportedly involving drugs, alcohol, and sex toys.

According to TMZ, the veteran rapper and mogul is being sued for sexual battery, sexual harassment, sex trafficking, and other allegations by Phillip Pines. Pines says he worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 and handled a deep bench of tasks related to Diddy’s alleged sexual behavior.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Pines alleges that he was tasked with arranging hotel rooms for Diddy’s parties, which involved drug use and orgies. He claims he was then responsible for cleaning up afterward and ensuring no evidence remained.

It seems the “I’ll Be Missing You” wordsmith gave Pine quite a grocery list for these shindigs.

Pines alleges that Diddy would direct him to set up rooms with red lighting, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, libido-enhancing honey packs, baby oil, Astroglide, towels, illicit substances, and power-driven sex machines.

He claims that Combs referred to these events as “Wild King Nights,” describing them as extravagant parties involving multiple women that sometimes stretched on for days.

The Lawsuit Alleges a Major Clean-Up Following the Wake of Diddy’s ‘Wild King Nights’

In his lawsuit, Pines also claims Diddy made him play the role of a very unfortunate cleanup crew—disposing of drugs, condoms, and sex toys while scrubbing away evidence of bodily fluids, blood, and urine.

Pines revealed that he frequently left generous tips at hotel checkouts to appease the beleaguered housekeeping staff, hoping that any damage went unreported.

In the lawsuit, Pines alleges that Diddy tested his loyalty by coercing him into sexual acts with women while being watched. He claims he was treated “like an animal playing fetch” to demonstrate his allegiance.

Pines also revealed that Combs forced him to be something of a patient zero for COVID among the Hollywood elite.

Pines claims that Diddy required him to work in close contact despite being infected with COVID-19 in November 2020. He also alleges that Diddy insisted he travel to Turks and Caicos for his birthday celebration, which was attended by celebrity guests.

He claims that one of Diddy’s well-known party guests caught COVID after the event. According to him, the celebrity asked Pines if anyone at the party had COVID, but he says he was told to stay quiet.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team pushed back at the lawsuit.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” they told TMZ. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”