Shocked Homeowner Finds Flock of Sheep on Her Roof in Crazy Video

An English homeowner braced for a home invasion, only to discover her roof was the new hangout for a flock of fluffy sheep…

28-year-old Kristen Jackson was left “shocked” when she discovered four farm animals wandering around her four-bedroom property last month. At around 8 a.m., she was in bed with her partner, Daniel Payne, 33, when a loud noise reverberated through their home in Whitworth, Lancashire.

Fearing that a burglar had stealthily climbed onto the roof of their detached home, Kristen hurried outside to investigate the strange noise. However, she “burst out laughing” upon discovering a small herd of sheep trotting back and forth across the roof, which stands about nine feet high.

“I heard the noises and thought, what is that? It surely can’t be a bird. Is it a cat or something else? It sounded a lot bigger,” Jackson recalled, per The New York Post.

“So I was like, ‘I need to go and see what’s on the roof.’ You think the worst – is someone on the house? is someone breaking in?'”, she continued.

“I quickly jumped out of bed and went out of the back door, and I went to the back garden area and looked up. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, there are sheep on the roof.’

“I just burst out laughing because it was kind of hilarious,” she admitted.

“I ran inside and grabbed my phone and basically said to my partner, ‘You need to come out and see this’” she added.

“He came out and turned around and was just shocked. He just started laughing at the fact that we had four sheep on the house. They were just staring back at us.”

Kristen shared that their home is partially nestled into a hillside. This unique positioning allowed curious livestock to scramble onto the roof after sneaking through a fence earlier that morning.

“We live in Whitworth and we back onto the moors. So we do tend to see sheep and cows wandering up and down the road if they’ve got loose,” she explained.

“It’s a surprise that they’ve come down the driveway, through the fencing and onto the roof. But within five to ten minutes, as we’d spooked them, they kind of made their way off,” Jackson detailed.

However, she sheep’s rooftop adventure won’t become a regular thing.

Kristen mentioned that she would be reinforcing the property’s boundaries to ensure no more animals venture onto the roof of the house.

“We’ll definitely be making a change to the fence to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” she insisted.