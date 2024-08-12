Helicopter Crashes on Hotel Roof Creating Massive Fireball, All 400 Guests Forced to Evacuate

One person has died and up to 400 people were evacuated after a helicopter crashed on the roof of a Double Tree Hotel in Cairns, Australia in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to The New York Post, emergency services were dispatched to the hotel at around 1:50 a.m. when it was reported a two-engine helicopter had crashed into a roof. The pilot, who was also the only occupant of the helicopter was declared dead at the scene. Forensic investigators are now working to formally identify him.

A Robinson R44 Raven II (VH-ERH) crashed on the roof of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Cairns, Australia. The pilot died.

The Nautilus Aviation helicopter was reportedly stolen from Cairns Airport (CNS).pic.twitter.com/dOPC06rHBD — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) August 12, 2024

Nautilus Aviation, which owned the aircraft, shared in a statement that the flight was “unauthorized.” No flight plan had been created as well.

“Nautilus Aviation are working closely with Queensland Police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, and other authorities,” the statement reads. “As they investigate the unauthorized use of one of our helicopters in the early hours of this morning. As we continue to fully support the ongoing investigation, we will not be making further comments at this time.”

The company also didn’t reveal if the pilot had been an employee.

Witnesses Say the Plane Crash Created a Massive Fireball on the Hotel’s Roof

Meanwhile, witnesses stated the terrifying accident created a massive fireball.

One bystander, named Veronica Knight, said she witnessed the plane going incredibly fast before it crashed into the hotel. “It seemed to come from the pier over there and straight down over the sea, straight, and it was going really, really fast. I thought, ‘Wow, that doesn’t look right.’”

Knight then revealed, “It was pretty low, so I got … I was trying to video it, but it went too fast. And then it disappeared for about five to 10 minutes. Then I got a shock, it came back again. It was coming back along the sea again. And The Esplanade, and then all of a sudden it suddenly veered to the right. I just saw a big explosion and, like, huge fire and I thought, yeah, it’s just hit straight into the motel.”

Following the crash, a fire broke out on the roof, which resulted in the evacuation of up to 400 people within the hotel.

Although there weren’t any significant injuries reported on the ground, paramedics did treat male patient with life-threatening injuries. They also assessed a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. Both were treated and taken to Cairns Hospital in stable condition.