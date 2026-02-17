‘Shock and Trauma’: Kate Beckinsale Explains Her Concerning Weight Loss

Kate Beckinsale recently took to social media to open up about her recent dramatic weight loss in a candid, heartbreaking post.

In a since-deleted Instagram video from December, the actress called her slimdown a “physical manifestation of grief,” pointing out that she lost her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and her mother, Judy Loe, back-to-back.

“It doesn’t make me feel very hungry,” the 52-year-old explained, per Page Six, adding that she may have “some kind of survivor’s guilt.”

Beckinsale clarified that her weight loss transformation is not “like anorexia where you’re starving and it’s a willpower thing.”

“It’s like my body has closed down,” she explained. “I think it’s shock and trauma. I think watching, especially alone, the people that you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific, sometimes violent, awful deaths really makes you not hungry.”

The Van Helsing star expressed that “people respond in different ways,” ending her social media post with a message condemning those leaving “nasty” comments about her appearance while she is “transparently suffering.”

Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at ‘People Who Are Inconvenienced’ by Her Weight Loss

She also remarked on the “cruel piece of s—t” insults from followers… something she says “just wouldn’t cross my mind [to do that].”

“For all the people who are inconvenienced by me being too thin, too anything, or not what they expect me to be like, I really, really wish you had parents like I had,” Beckinsale added. “I absolutely refuse to become like you.

“If that’s the legacy from my parents that I would never ever do that to anyone, I’m so f—king proud of it,” the Emma actress concluded.

Kate Beckinsale (R) and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at a Lakers game in December 2025. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Underworld legend also clapped back at critics last summer after sharing bikini photos.

When an Instagram user commented last July that the veteran actress didn’t “look good” and she “need[ed] help,” Beckinsale responded with a somber reflection: “the body keeps the score.” Referencing Bessel van der Kolk’s book, she added, “Yes I do [need help]. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life.”

Beckinsale’s stepfather died of a stroke in January, and her mother, Judy Loe, died in July 2025.