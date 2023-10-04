Shirtless Clip Of Matthew McConaughey Unearthed By ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Anniversary

In an unexpected twist of nostalgia, an exclusive clip from Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy has unearthed a shirtless Matthew McConaughey in one of his earliest acting roles, reminding viewers that even the biggest stars had humble beginnings.

The clip, featured in the documentary special honoring the 35th anniversary of the true crime series, takes a trip down memory lane, showcasing McConaughey’s debut on the show as a shirtless murder victim named Larry Dickens in the Texas Most Wanted episode of season 5.

The story unfolds in the scorching Texas summer, and the director, recognizing the heat, allowed McConaughey to go shirtless, even if the scene didn’t explicitly demand it. The episode captures a young McConaughey, shirtless and sweaty, mowing the lawn before meeting his untimely demise in the garage, a scene that, as the clip humorously notes, received less-than-favorable reviews. “Matthew McConaughey had to do a fairly robust death scene. He was working in his garage and he was shot by a man who pulled up with a shotgun. Let’s just say… his acting has come a long way since then,” a producer comments.

It was certainly not his performance in Dazed and Confused.

Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy, produced by FilmRise and Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, provides a unique look into the making of the iconic true crime series. The documentary features original interviews with co-creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, offering fans behind-the-scenes insights, stories, and experiences related to the show’s production, research, casting, and the mysteries solved shortly after episodes aired.

The special also delves into the enduring legacy of the show and includes never-before-seen outtakes of the late host Robert Stack, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for longtime fans. The documentary honors the fans who played a crucial role in the success of Unsolved Mysteries.

You can view the full clip of McConaughey’s performance on the show here.

Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy is set to premiere on October 4 at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide, followed by an exclusive debut on Pluto TV on October 5. The documentary will be available for free streaming on major platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and FilmRise’s own free streaming apps starting October 19.