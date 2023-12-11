Shirley Anne Field, ‘Alfie’ and ‘The Entertainer’ Star, Dies at 87

Renowned actress Shirley Anne Field has died. She was 87 years old.

Field was celebrated for her performances in iconic films such as The Entertainer and Alfie. Her representatives confirmed that the screen and stage luminary peacefully departed on Sunday, surrounded by her family and friends.

A statement from her family said: “It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”

RIP Shirley Anne Field, 1938-2023 pic.twitter.com/zR5IJ5nqgx — Old Hollywood (@TheOldHollywood) December 11, 2023

Shirley Anne Field Passes Away

Hailing from Forest Gate, Newham, Shirley Anne Field was born on June 27, 1936. She initially made a name for herself as a model in the 1950s. From there, she transitioned to acting and made her mark in the 1956 comedy Loser Takes All. She followed that up with an appearance in the musical film It’s A Wonderful World.

Following her collaboration with Laurence Olivier in The Entertainer, Field’s star ascended. This led to her featuring prominently in a series of films, television shows, and stage productions. Her versatile talents and captivating performances solidified her status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Her illustrious career spanned over five decades — featuring notable roles in the comedy Alfie alongside Sir Michael Caine and the kitchen sink drama Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.