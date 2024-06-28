Shifty Shellshock of Crazy Town’s Manager Reveals Singer’s Cause of Death

Shifty Shellshock’s manager has revealed the singer’s cause of death.

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, was the frontman of Crazy Town. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 24 at the age of 49. At first, the cause of death was unknown. However, his manager, Howie Hubberman, recently revealed that addiction was at play.

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told PEOPLE. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs,” the manager continued. “Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

Shifty Shellshock’s Cause of Death Was a Drug Overdose

Shellshock has been open about his addiction struggles throughout his career. In fact, he even appeared on the reality TV series Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. He’s also been arrested for battery, drug possession, and DUI charges.

Many fans shared their grief on X (formerly Twitter).

“He wasn’t what the media always made him he was a kind person who loved his kids and this is so sad 💔,” one person wrote.

Another shared, “Shifty Shellshock has died. I’m a big fan of Crazytown’s first two albums. Loved Butterfly. Loved Shifty’s solo album. Dude looked absolutely horrible last time I saw him. Drugs took their toll. Shame. RIP Seth.”

A third person stated, “I was gutted to hear the news, that Shifty Shellshock, has passed away. I caught Crazy Town a couple of times in Belfast, and they always put on a good show. Shifty himself seemed like such a down to earth fella too. Rest well 🦋”