sheriff-points-gun-at-judge-before-allegedly-killing-him-in-disturbing-video

Weeks after Kentucky’s Letcher County and District Judge Kevin Mullins was found dead in his chambers and Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stine was arrested, more details about what led to the shocking incident have been revealed.

According to the New York Post, newly released surveillance footage shows the sheriff pointing a gun at the judge in his chambers right before the shooting took place.

Judge Mullins, who appears to be sitting behind his desk, raises his hands and attempts to turn away. Stine then fires eight rounds at him. As Mullins hid under his desk, Stines walked up to him and shot him twice before leaving the chamber.

Judge Mullins had served for 15 years before the shooting.

During Stine’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 1, prosecutors played the video. While testifying, Kentucky Detective Clayton Stamper stated Stine immediately surrendered after he shot Mullins. He then asked the police to “treat” him fairly as he was being taken into custody.

Stamper also revealed that Stine had told police, “They’re trying to kidnap my kid and kid.”

it was further reported that the sheriff and judge had been friends for a long time and even had lunch together on Sept. 19, which was the same day the shooting took place.

Stamper then shared that one of the witnesses who attended the lunch said they saw Mullins ask Stines if they needed to meet in private. However, the witness wasn’t able to say what the private meeting was supposed to be able.

The Judge Reportedly Made Multiple Calls to the Sheriff’s Daughter Before His Murder

Meanwhile, Kentucky Detective Clayton Stamper also revealed during his testimony that Judge Mullins had made multiple phone calls to Sheriff Stine’s daughter just before he was killed in his chambers on Sept. 19.

Stampers confirmed that the authorities did find Stines’ daughter’s phone number saved in the judge’s phone,

Although defense attorney Jeremy Bartley declined to share a possible motive in the case, it was revealed that law enforcement suggested the murder is being investigated as a possible sex scandal.

One day before his hearing, Sheriff Stine announced he was retiring. His announcement was made right after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called for his resignation. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is behind bars at the Leslie County Jail.

The case has reported been sent to the grand jury for the indictment. It remains under investigation as law enforcement looks into interviewing additional witnesses. They also want to examine both cellphones.