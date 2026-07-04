Man Sentenced for Defrauding Netflix

Filmmaker Carl Rinsch has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after his conviction for defrauding Netflix out of $11 million that was intended to complete an unfinished science-fiction television series.

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A federal judge in New York imposed the sentence after Rinsch’s December 2025 conviction on wire fraud, money laundering and related financial charges. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered three years of supervised release, forfeiture of $11 million, restitution, and mandatory financial assessments.

Prosecutors said Netflix transferred the additional $11 million in 2020 after Rinsch claimed he needed the money to finish the series, then known as White Horse. Instead of using the funds for production, he diverted the money into a personal brokerage account. He went on to spend it on speculative investments and luxury purchases, according to evidence presented at trial.

Carl Rinsch Went On To Spend Over $1 Million On Mattresses Alone

Court records showed that Rinsch initially lost millions through risky stock options before later profiting from cryptocurrency trades. Prosecutors said he used the proceeds to finance an extravagant lifestyle that included five Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari, luxury watches, designer clothing, and furniture.

Oh, and also two mattresses that cost about $638,000.

Netflix had invested tens of millions of dollars in the ambitious science-fiction project, but the series never reached completion. The company eventually canceled the production after disputes over missed milestones and Rinsch’s handling of the project’s finances. Separate civil proceedings previously resulted in an arbitration award requiring Rinsch to repay millions of dollars to the streaming company.

During sentencing, prosecutors argued that Rinsch acted out of greed and asked the court to impose a five-year prison sentence. Defense attorneys urged the judge to show leniency, arguing that mental health challenges and medication issues influenced his behavior during the period in question. Rinsch apologized in court, acknowledged that his actions caused harm and said the case had forced him to confront problems involving his health and judgment.

Rinsch, 48, must report to prison in September.