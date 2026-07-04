Iconic Singer-Songwriter Suddenly Overhauls His Band

Bob Dylan has reshaped his touring band with a series of unexpected lineup changes, bringing in Chicago guitarist Joel Paterson after two longtime guitarists exited the group within weeks.

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The latest change came when Paterson joined Dylan’s band for a June 29 performance at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater. The veteran Chicago musician stepped in after guitarist Bob Britt announced his departure from the tour.

Bob Britt Announced Departure On Social Media

Bob Britt made a since-deleted post on Facebook announcing his leave from Bob Dylan’s tour. Someone shared his post on Reddit. Britt had written “Sayonara Bob,” over a photo of his flight path from Austin to Nashville. In the comments, responding to a comment, he confirmed, “I quit.”

Apparently, the Bob Dylan tour was on a two-day break, and Britt took that moment to leave.

Britt’s exit followed another recent personnel change. Earlier in June, guitarist Doug Lancio quietly left Dylan’s touring lineup, and acclaimed jazz guitarist Julian Lage appeared in his place during a June 17 concert in Santa Barbara, California. Lage’s availability remains uncertain because of his own touring commitments, making Paterson the latest addition to Dylan’s evolving live band.

Paterson has spent more than two decades as a fixture on Chicago’s music scene. He performs jazz, blues and western swing, leads the Joel Paterson Quartet and plays with The Western Elstons. He has also worked as a session musician with artists including JD McPherson, Kelly Hogan, Pokey LaFarge and The Cactus Blossoms.

According to WBEZ, Paterson had been scheduled to perform with The Western Elstons in Chicago before telling his bandmates he could not make the show because he “was going to work with someone named Bob.” Days later, he appeared onstage with Dylan before thousands of concertgoers after regularly performing for much smaller audiences during his weekly Chicago residency.

Paterson previously recorded pedal steel guitar on several Bob Dylan songs for The Cactus Blossoms’ tribute EP, giving him prior experience performing Dylan’s music before joining the tour.