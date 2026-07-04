‘Wednesday’ Actress Was Hospitalized After On-Set Accident

A new cast member was injured during filming for season 3 of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

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Eva Green suffered a leg injury on set, though no bones were broken, according to PEOPLE. The 45-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and is said to be recovering well. The studio confirmed the injury occurred during production but offered no further details.

Production on the new season of Wednesday is currently underway in Ireland. Green, known for her role in Penny Dreadful, joins the cast as Ophelia Frump, the aunt of the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, and the sister of Morticia Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Eva Green Joins New Cast Member Winona Ryder For ‘Wednesday’ Season 3

In the upcoming season, Green plays Morticia’s long-lost sister. Creator Miles Millar teased that Ophelia’s disappearance has “left a hole in Morticia’s life and a lot of unanswered questions.”

“The reemergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb,” Millar told Netflix’s Tudum.

Eva Green in 2024. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

On Green’s casting, co-creators Millar and Al Gough told Tudum: “We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia,” they added.

When Green’s casting was announced in November, she told Tudum she was “thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia.”

“This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world; I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family,” the actress added.

Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine Zeta-Jones at Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ photo call in Hollywood on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Winona Ryder also joins the season 3 cast, reuniting with her Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega. Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, though details about her role are scarce. Fright Night and The Nightmare Before Christmas legend Chris Sarandon has also signed on for the new season.