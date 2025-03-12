Shemar Moore Ditches His Shirt for ‘Blessed’ Photos

Here’s one for the ladies. Hollywood hunk Shemar Moore recently gave fans a “very nice view,” shedding his shirt while posing on his balcony.

The recent series of shots featured the 54-year-old S.W.A.T actor enjoying a mug of presumably coffee as the sun cascaded down on him. Moore leans against a glass partition, rocking a bucket hat and a pair of white framed shades.

However, it’s what he’s not wearing that had his over four million Instagram followers feeling light headed.

Moore decided to enjoy the morning vibes shirtless, showing off his chiseled upper body. In the shots, the actor flaunted his bulging biceps, impossibly firm six pack and perfectly proportioned pecs.

“Blessed n Full of Gratitude,” he wrote alongside the bold shots.

The comments to the post were filled with onlookers feeling equally blessed to witness Moore’s manly physique.

“That’s how I like seeing you, Handsome Baby … stay Forever BLESSED,” one fan gushed. “And you are blessing our feed,” another fan wrote, adding a heart eyed emoji. “Hot stuff,” a third onlooker chimed in.

“Very nice view,” yet another fan wrote before adding several fire emojis.

Shemar Moore Recently Hit Up Netflix to Save ‘S.W.A.T’

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore recently made a bid to Netflix to save his day job after CBS axed his long-running S.W.A.T.

“Hey Netflix, how you doing?” More said in an Instagram video last week. “Let me just remind you that in a very short period of time, once upon a time ago …it only took us about two weeks to go from number 15 … to number one. And then we stayed in your top 10, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year. So Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on autopilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play. NBC, Fox, ABC, hey, you want to come flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill.”

“Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain’t done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done,” he added.

“We were canceled twice, two years in a row,” Moore added. “Now I don’t know my history, but how many shows get to say that? I’m gonna say none, or I’m gonna say that we’re close to one of the none,” he continued. “But we did that. We are so proud … we defied the odds, and we made a hit television show that the world loved to watch. So I say to CBS, if you’re done, I know it’s about money, optics, politics. I don’t think you’re making the right choice. I’ll say that. But if you are done, I say thank you, genuinely, honestly from my heart.”

Meanwhile, S.W.A.T wraps on CBS in May.