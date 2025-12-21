shawn-mendes-sparks-romance-rumors-with-actress

Following years of enjoying the single life, Shawn Mendes sparked romance rumors with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.

According to TMZ, the “If I Can’t Have You” hitmaker was spotted grabbing dinner with Marquezine while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The duo was then seen at a Brazilian airport shortly after.

Mendes and Marquezine have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Shawn Mendes previously dated his “Señorita” collaborator Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021. They rekindled the romance in 2023, only to end up calling it quits once again.

Mendes briefly dated Sabrina Carpenter following his split from Cabello. Fans believe Carpenter addressed the relationship in her 2024 songs “Taste” and “Coincidence.”

Shawn Mendes Previously Spoke About His and Camila Cabello’s ‘Brutal’ Love Story

During his 2024 appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello.

“Love is a lot, but partnership is more than love,” he explained. “And I think it has a lot to do with how you support each other in your day-to-day life and really being honest about who you are.”

He further shared, “And making sure that someone that you’re with is in support of that and doesn’t have to bend themselves entirely to be in support of that and vice versa.”

Reflecting some more on his and Cabello’s relationship, Mendes stated, “Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other. Because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it.”

Mendes then pointed out that the relationship taught him how to use social media. “It’s honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I’ve become pretty strict on that part of it,” he pointed out. “We’re not in a movie. This is not a movie… This is real life.”

He also said, “This is real love and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips, goes through pauses, goes through breaks.”

Despite their split, Mendes said he and Cabello remain close. “I’ll be the first to text her. She’ll be the first to text me. So as long as we’re good, all the noise is just noise,” he added. “I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other.”