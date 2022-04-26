Sharon Osbourne Makes Confession About Rarely Seen Oldest Daughter, What Aimee Osbourne Is Doing Today

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are a couple that love the limelight, from showing up on red carpets to filming their famous reality show The Osbournes. Their children, Jack and Kelly, are equally well known, but what about their third child, Aimee?

Sharon: ‘Aimee Doesn’t Like The Life We Lead’

Osbourne recently opened up about her relationship with Aimee and why she is so rarely seen. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Osbourne said, “Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. [Jack and Kelly] don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [lie] and say they do.”

Osbourne is referring to the family reality show, which Aimee opted out of. Osbourne previously talked about it while on The Talk, saying, “My eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her.”

Aimee has also spoken about her decision to leave home because of The Osbournes. In 2020, she told radio station Q104.3 New York, “For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway. I always really valued my privacy within that family. And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” she continued. While Aimee chooses not to live her life as publicly as the rest of her family, that doesn’t mean she’s turned her back on a career in the entertainment industry.

Aimee’s Music Career

Aimee is a musician and singer who releases music under the name ARO.She just released a single and music video for “Against Mine.” Aimee also dropped an album in 2020 called Vacare Adamare.

In the interview with The Sunday Times, Osbourne gave her thoughts on motherhood, saying, “Was I a perfect mother? No way. Do I wish I’d been there more? Absolutely. It’s hard and when people say, ‘I want it all,’ you can’t have it all. Nobody has it all because something’s got to suffer.” Aimee might not get along with the rest of her fame-loving family, but it’s clear there’s still love between the Osbournes.

More Stories From Suggest

Does Sharon Osbourne Know Something About ‘The Talk’s’ Future That She’s Not Telling?



Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Called Her Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Host ‘Too Ghetto’ Before Firing Her



Sharon Osbourne Getting Massive Payout After Quitting ‘The Talk,’ Here’s How Much