Sharon Osbourne Gives An Update On The State Of Ozzy Osbourne’s Health After Covid Diagnosis

Last week, Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She recently updated fans on his condition and thanked them for their support.

Sharon Osbourne: ‘I Am Very Worried About Ozzy’

In a video posted to the Twitter account for The Talk UK, Sharon’s new show, she told fans that Ozzy had tested positive for COVID-19. “But I spoke to him and he’s okay,” Sharon said. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We went two years without him catching Covid. It’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

An inside source revealed that Sharon dropped everything to rush to her husband’s side after his diagnosis. “She’s beside herself with worry,” the source shared. “Ozzy was badly paranoid about getting Covid because of everything that he has been through.”

“Now he’s got it, he’s panicked and feeling awful,” they continued. “He heard about Covid spreading on surfaces and got so paranoid that he got all takeaway deliveries coming into the house sprayed outside with anti-bacterial treatments.”

Adding to the worries about the rockstar’s health are the various health scares he has had over the last few years. Since 2019, Ozzy has suffered a severe infection, a fall, and been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

A Health Update

Even though Sharon seemed worried about her husband’s health, it looks like things are already looking up. She recently tweeted, “Thank You for all the well wishes and support! Ozzy is much better and on the mend!”

The Couple’s History

The couple has been together since 1979. They met when Sharon’s father became the manager of Black Sabbath. Nine years later, when her dad fired Ozzy from the band, Sharon became her future husband’s manager.

The pair tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed their three kids shortly thereafter: Aimee in 1983, Kelly in 1984, and Jack in 1985. In 2016, the couple separated after it was revealed that Ozzy had had an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

However, they soon reconciled and Ozzy came clean about the extent of his infidelity.

In a statement released to Us, the rocker said he had cheated on Sharon with multiple women and had been dealing with sex addiction for the last six years. He and Sharon managed to move past it, and in 2017, the couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas, and have been going strong ever since. Ozzy’s COVID-19 diagnosis might have scared the couple, but it looks like the rockstar is on the way to making a full recovery.

More News From Suggest

Gwen Stefani Gives A Rare Peek Inside The Oklahoma Ranch She Shares With Blake Shelton



How Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Forged An Unlikely 40-Year Friendship



What Happened To Chuck Cunningham On ‘Happy Days’? How This Disappearing Character Started A Whole TV Trope