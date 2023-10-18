Sharon Osbourne Confirms That She And Husband Ozzy Have A Suicide Pact Together In Case This Happens

In case Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s physical and mental health deteriorates significantly in old age, the couple has already figured out their end-of-life plans.

According to Social Junkie, the 71-year-old TV personality and music manager discussed her surprising end-of-life goal in her 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

In the memoir, Sharon detailed her and Ozzy’s plans to travel to Switzerland where voluntary euthanasia is permitted.

She further explained in an interview with Mirror, “Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it – we’d be off.”

Over A Decade Later, The Osbourne’s Haven’t Changed Their Minds

Over a decade later, it seems that Sharon and Ozzy’s plans haven’t changed, as confirmed on The Osbournes Podcast.

On the podcast, Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, 38, asked her sibling Jack, 37, “Do you remember when Mum and Dad did that interview, talking about how they were gonna go and die through assisted suicide, and we were like ‘What the f*** is this?'”

“They were like, ‘If we get terminally ill, we’re going to go to Switzerland and assisted suicide ourselves.’ Is that still the plan?” Jack replied.

Sharon laughed and replied to her children, “Do you think that we’re gonna suffer? “Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

Sharon’s controversial take on assisted suicide can be attributed to watching her father, Don Arden, struggle with Alzheimer’s. Arden passed in 2007.

Ozzy’s Take On His End-Of-Life Pact With Sharon

It turns out that Ozzy isn’t a stranger to being candid about the suicide pact, either.

In a 2014 interview with Mirror, as reported by Social Junkie, Ozzy explained, “If I can’t live my life the way I’m living it now – and I don’t mean financially – then that’s it…[Switzerland]”

He continued, “If I can’t get up and go to the bathroom myself and I’ve got tubes up my a** and an enema in my throat, then I’ve said to Sharon, ‘Just turn the machine off.’ If I had a stroke and was paralyzed, I don’t want to be here. I’ve made a will and it’s all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids.”

Well, Sharon and Ozzy certainly know how to take “Til Death Do Us Part,” to a whole new level.