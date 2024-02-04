Shaquille O’Neal Hopes to Sit Next to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in the Super Bowl on February 11. For those who may be tardy to the party, Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, began dating pop star Taylor Swift this season. One NBA Hall of Famer is making a gargantuan request ahead of the big game.

“Might have to go with the Chiefs, my boy Travis Kelce,” NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal told TMZ Sports of his Super Bowl prediction. “And I hope I’m sitting in the suite next to Taylor Swift.”

Shaq Recalls Meeting Dolphins Head Coach

Since he retired from the NBA, Shaq has earned a reputation for his viral clips. He recently told a hilarious story involving Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. When McDaniel introduced himself as head coach of the Dolphins, Shaq thought he was lying.

“He’s like a slim fella and he said, ‘Shaq, I’m the coach from the Dolphins.’ And I looked at him like he was crazy, like, ‘Bruh,’” Shaq recalled. “And one day I was watching TV and I was like, ‘He is the coach!’” O’Neal recalled.

“Yo, he looks like a kid. I’m used to seeing the brawny coaches. When he came up to me and said, ‘Shaq, I’m the coach of the Dolphins,’ I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, whatever. Nice to meet you.’ So, Coach, I owe you an apology. I hope you guys make it to the Super Bowl. I apologize!”

NFL Producer Gets Candid About Swift Coverage

Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games this season, including last week’s AFC Championship Game in Baltimore. The “Shake It Off,” singer is also expected to be in attendance to support her new beau Las Vegas next weekend.

With the budding relationship between Swift and Kelce, the coverage of the two celebrities has ballooned significantly. The increased coverage has angered many football fans. But legendary producer Fred Gaudelli says that cameras panning to the action off the field is not a new occurrence.

“You have these shots set up because they’re part of the story of the game and because there are five times as many people (watching) as you would get for a normal game. Right off the bat, you’re already thinking about who’s at the game,” Gaudelli said.

“And in L.A. we had celebrities like LeBron James and Jay-Z. (Director) Drew Esocoff was cutting those shots during the game. So when Stafford threw a touchdown pass, there’s a shot of Stafford’s wife. Burrow is on the ground writhing in pain? You see his mom and dad and his girlfriend with the ultimate look of concern.”