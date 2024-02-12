Shaq Gifts Taylor Swift $4,500 Bejeweled 87 Football Bag at Super Bowl LVIII

Just before Super Bowl LVIII officially kicked off, NFL legend Shaq presented Taylor Swift with a gorgeous $4,500 bejeweled 87 football bag.

The basketball icon took to Instagram to share a snapshot of him with the Trouble songstress.

“Finally got to meet [Taylor Swift],” Shaq wrote in the caption. He also wrote that he and Jamie Salter, the founder, chairman and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, presented Swift with the bag.

The bag was made by Judith Leiber and was featured on Instagram as well. “Making the whole stadium shimmer,” the caption reads.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, who is the creative director or Judith Leiber, gushed to Page Six about Swift wearing the bag. “We have been selling the football minaudière for several years,” Hilfiger explained. “And I suspect we will be receiving a lot more custom orders as women are becoming more and more involved with this exciting sport.”

Shaq Previously Stated He Hoped to Meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII

Just before the game kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 11, Shaq spoke to Page Six about how he was hopping to meet Taylor Swift while in Las Vegas. “If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good,” he declared.

Shaq also described her as being a fabulous person. “I’m happy for her,” he continued. “I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot lately. She’s definitely a cultural icon. I just want to share the hand of greatness.”

Shaq then told TMZ Sports he was crossing his fingers that his and Swift’s paths were going to cross at the game. “Might have to go with the Chiefs, my boy Travis Kelce,” Shaq said when asked which team he expected to win the game. “I hope I’m sitting in the suite next to Taylor Swift.”

He further declared on camera, “Hey Taylor, love you.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made headlines throughout the 2023 NFL season. The couple started dating in July 2023 and Swift attended 12 Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce. She showed her ultimate support by flying from Japan to the U.S. to be there for him at Super Bowl LVIII.

An insider told Page Six that the flight wasn’t the greatest. “It’s a brutal flight,” they explained. “But she’ll get on her plane right after the concert.”

Although the game was in Las Vegas, Swift flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles before heading to Sin City.