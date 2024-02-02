Shannen Doherty Reveals ‘Miracle’ Health Update Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

As she continues her fight against stage 4 breast cancer, Shannen Doherty shares a positive update about her journey.

During a recent episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Doherty spoke about the “miracle” treatment she recently started. “I’m on a new cancer infusion,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star said. “And after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like we’re going to keep going with this and see.”

However, things started to change after the sixth or seventh treatment. “We really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier,” Shannen Doherty said. “Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now, that, like, I sort of rolled the dice and said let’s keep going.”

Although she didn’t reveal which infusion treatment she’s currently on, Doherty said that its success was “God intervening and being like I’m going to give her a break.”

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After two years of treatment, she went into remission. However, in 2020, the actress said that the cancer returned and became stage 4. Since then, the cancer has spread to her brain and bones.

“Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there,” Doherty said. “All I can do is live each day in as much of a positive manner, with a lot of hope, as I can.”

Shannen Doherty Recently Said Her ‘Greatest Memory’ Is Yet to Come

In Nov. 2023, Shannen Doherty opened up to PEOPLE about her cancer struggles and how she’s continued to fight.

“I don’t want to die,” she explained, noting she’s not done living or loving. “I’m not done creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

Speaking about her diagnosis, Shannen Doherty said she’s continuing to work as much as possible. “People just assume that it means you can’t walk,” she said about the diagnosis. “You can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age – ‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not.”

Although her treatments make her exhausted, Doherty noted that she’s continuing to push herself. “My greatest memory is yet to come,” she also explained. “I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spiritually. My faith is my mantra.”

She then added that everything becomes clearer when you have cancer. “I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed.”