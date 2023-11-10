Shania Twain Tour Bus Rolls Over On Icy Highway: Crew Rushed To Hospital

Thirteen crew members working on Shania Twain’s tour have been hospitalized following a harrowing crash in Canada. The incident occurred as the crew was traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon when their tour bus collided with a truck, resulting in the bus rolling over around 7 am on Wednesday.

Fortunately, Shania Twain, 58, was not on the bus at the time, ensuring her safety. The injured crew members are currently being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

A Close Call

The crash, which took place near Wolseley, Saskatchewan, approximately 60 miles east of Regina, involved the tour bus, displaying a Tennessee license plate and Beat The Street USA branding, a Florida-based tour support company, and a truck. The severe impact left the tour bus lying on its side in the snow with a shattered windshield.

Local fire chief Dwayne Stone explained to Global News that first responders had to break windows to rescue trapped passengers, while others managed to escape through an emergency hatch on the roof. Poor road conditions, exacerbated by inclement weather, were cited as contributing factors to the crash.

WATCH: A bus carrying members of Shania Twain’s crew was involved in a rollover on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask., Wednesday morning. @KlassicKatt has more on the 13 people taken to hospital.



READ: https://t.co/eYcjlrGnWZ pic.twitter.com/HQe3Io58El — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) November 9, 2023

Shania Twain’s manager expressed gratitude to emergency service teams for their swift response and ongoing support. The injured crew members have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The musician is currently on her Queen Is Me tour, which began in Washington State in April and has traversed North America and Europe.

Succession star Alan Ruck was also recently involved in an accident.

The scheduled concert at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Center on Thursday night remained uncertain due to the crew members’ injuries. Fans and well-wishers await updates on the condition of the injured and any potential impact on the tour schedule.