‘Shaft’ Movie Actor Dead at 83: RIP to Debebe Eshetu

Ethiopian artist and actor Debebe Eshetu has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Eshetu died on August 17 after “a long battle with illness,” according to Ethiopian news outlet ENA. He was 83.

Debebe Eshetu, the #Ethiopian actor and cultural icon best known internationally for his role in the 1970s film Shaft in Africa, has passed away.

Rest in peace#DebebeEshetu #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/eqeDkhxMxh — Ewnetu K. (@HonestK2013) August 18, 2025

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid tribute to the beloved artist. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of artist Debebe Eshetu, who left a great mark on the history of contemporary Ethiopian art,” Minister Abiy said, per ENA.

Abiy added, “The role Debebe played through his artistic talent in helping Ethiopia successfully realize its journey of transformation will always be remembered.”

The U.S. Embassy sends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Debebe Eshetu, a legendary Ethiopian actor and cultural icon whose work made a profound impact on African and international cinema. Well known for his role in the American film Shaft in Africa (1973), Debebe was… pic.twitter.com/8q6VTSWDbx — U.S. Embassy Addis (@USEmbassyAddis) August 18, 2025

Per IMDb, Debebe’s film career featured international projects. He appeared in Shaft in Africa (1971), The Great Rebellion, The Sailor from Gibraltar, Goumo, The Grove Digger, and Red Leaves (2014), which won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Jerusalem Film Festival. He also acted in Italian and Italian-French productions, including Uno stagione all’inferno (1971), Afriko (1973), and Zelda (1974).

Debebe Eshetu’s Career Spanned Arts, Activism, and Politics

Born in 1943, Eshetu was a well-known figure in theatre, film, radio, and television. He introduced pantomime art to Ethiopia in 1962 and led the theatre training department at the National Theatre, according to Birr Metrics. Trained at the Budapest School in Hungary, he made his stage debut in Yalacha Gabicha (Marriage of Unequals) in 1963 and performed in numerous plays at the National Theatre, Hager Fikir Theatre, and Ras Theatre.

Meanwhile, Eshetu held key leadership roles in the African arts community, serving as president of the Union of African Performing Artists and chairman of the African Actors Association. He also directed actor training in Zimbabwe and edited the UNESCO World Encyclopedia of Contemporary Theatre.

Debebe Eshetu was also involved in politics. He joined Ethiopia’s democratic movement and served as head of Public Relations for the Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD), the opposition that likely won the 2005 elections against Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. He was imprisoned for nearly two years on charges seen as politically motivated.

Eshetu is survived by his wife and their four children.