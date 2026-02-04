Shaboozey Expands Upon His Statement That Immigrants Built The United States In His GRAMMY Speech

Shaboozey has expanded upon his 2026 GRAMMY Award acceptance speech that praised the immigrants who “built” America. In a statement, the country singer made sure to shed more intentional light on the black history of the nation.

When the artist won the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Jelly Roll, he made a speech that celebrated the immigrants of America.

He said, “Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them.”

“Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions. You give America color, I love y’all so much. Thank you,” he said after tearfully sharing his gratitude to his immigrant Nigerian mother who “worked three to four jobs” to provide for his family.

“My parents were born in Nigeria and came here. And my dad, I know the things he sacrificed to be here, and my mother as well,” he elaborated in a press room following the award event.

His statement has special meaning in light of the actions of ICE and the subsequent public protests. However, there are many who believe his statement is misguided, considering it was black Americans who built the country before the migrants got there.

Shaboozey Expands On His Statement To Include Black History

In Shaboozey’s lengthy letter, the artist makes sure to share his belief and knowledge that it was Black Americans who built the country through generations of labor and blood.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we — Black people, have also built this country,” he wrote. “My words were never intended to dismiss that truth.”

He emphasized that on stage, he especially wanted to celebrate the immigrants, such as his parents.

“At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history.”

“I am proud to be part of this legacy,” he concluded.

Many in the comments still don’t believe he really grasps the magnitude of the difference between the two histories: of the Black Americans and the migrants that came after. Some also don’t think it’s right for the singer to count himself in Black history, considering he is a child of immigrants and not a descendant of a Black Americans.